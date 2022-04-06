Rhea County is gearing up for a another election cycle with brand new voting machines.
When you come to vote, a poll worker will hand you a paper ballot. You will go to a privacy booth, and fill out your ballot with a pen. When you finish, you will walk over to the new scanner, put your ballot in, and a flag will wave on the screen letting voters know their ballot has been cast.
"Other counties that have used this system or similar systems have said it really works well. The voters like it,” said Tom Davis, Administrator of Elections in Rhea County.
Davis thinks there will be a learning curve for voters, but in years past they have expressed interest in paper ballots.
The last sixteen years, registered voters have been using electronic machines. Maintenance for the old machines was getting expensive, and it was time for an upgrade.
"We had very secure equipment, but that was 2003 - 2005 security standards,” Davis told us.
Davis in no way believes the old machines were inaccurate or insecure and does not think the new ones are more secure or more accurate.
"Do you want 2005 technology driving your system or do you want 2016?" Davis said.
The new machines cost $165,000. The county was only responsible for around $25,000 of that.
They are expecting around 6,000 to 7,000 voters in the upcoming elections, which is around a third of registered voters in the county.
The early voting period in Rhea County is April 13th - 28th. For a list of polling locations and sample ballots, you can visit rheavote.com.
Election Day is May 3rd. Be sure to bring a photo ID.