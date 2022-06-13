Seven candidates for Rhea County Executive debated the issues facing the county Monday night.
Among the issues brought up during the debate lasting more than an hour was recycling, the county landfill and transparency in county government.
The race became open in April when now-former Rhea County Executive George Thacker resigned and announced he would not be running for re-election before pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court.
Thacker is accused of misusing federal COVID relief loans. According to federal investigators, he was given more than $600,000 in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan, EIDL.
Through the application, he declared he intended to pay employees and other operating expenses. Instead, according to federal investigators, he used the funds to buy cryptocurrency and contribute to personal accounts.
According to his attorney, Thacker's charges are completely unrelated to his role as county executive. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 22.
All seven candidates running for county executive in August 4 general election were asked why they should be trusted with the job following the issue. Here are their responses in-part:
Jim Vincent:
"I don't lie, I don't back-paddle, I'm a peaceful person. I try to be friendly to everybody, and I want everybody to care about me."
Rusty Rogers:
"I sat on the commission and I voted yes to things that I was 110% against, but I knew it was the best thing for the county."
Dustin Henderson:
"Almost ten years ago, I gave my life to the Lord. Once you've done that, you work to be pleasing in his eyes. Not because you have to, but because you want to. I carry that every day of my life."
Brittany Fisher:
"In uncertain times, you need a certain person. I am certain that hard work and sacrifice is the key to success."
Marty Revis:
"My office will strive to regain our neighboring counties' respect that we seem to have lost."
Adam McRorie:
"Honesty, to me, means telling you the truth when it feels good to you, but also telling you the truth when maybe something is a little bit hard to hear."
