Republican voters have five options to choose for their state's gubernatorial nominee.
Whoever wins, will take on Stacey Abrams, who is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Incumbent Governor Brian Kemp is running for a second term, after winning the office against Abrams in 2018.
Former Sen. David Perdue is once again running for statewide office after being voted out in 2020. He is the only candidate to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He openly admitted he ran at Trump's encouragement.
Kandiss Taylor is from South Georgia and has been in education for 19 years, according to her campaign website.
Catherine Davis calls herself a civil rights champion and, according to her website, she's running for religious and medical freedom.
Tom Williams is from Middle Georgia. He calls himself a political outsider. On his campaign website, Williams said his mission is to "defeat Brian Kemp and defeat Stacey Abrams."
Polls are open until 7 p.m. in Georgia.