Coty Wamp is challenging Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston for the position in the 11th Judicial District of the State of Tennessee.
Wamp began her career as an Assistant Public Defender, then went on to prosecute as an Assistant District Attorney in the 10th Judicial District. Currently, she serves as General Counsel for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. She's also the daughter of former U.S. Representative Zach Wamp.
Wamp said she wants to help decrease the number of violent crimes committed in our county, especially by juveniles. She said she plans to create a gang and violent crime unit and hire a child sex offender prosecutor. Wamp said she's committed to working alongside officers in order to effect change.
Pinkston began working as a prosecutor in 2003 and was promoted to the position of Executive Assistant District Attorney General in 2007. He held that position until he was elected and sworn in as District Attorney General in 2014.
Pinkston said he plans to continue expanding his unique initiatives in his second term to combat violence and uphold the duties of the District Attorney’s Office. Since beginning his eight-year term, Pinkston said he's addressed the most urgent criminal justice issues facing Hamilton County by creating a multi-agency Cold Case unit, developing the multi-agency TARGET Unit, and ensuring criminal offenders are held accountable for their actions.
Either Coty Wamp (R) or Neal Pinkston (R) will face off against John Allen Brooks (D) if they win the primary on May 3.
Pinkston's 8-year term expires in September.