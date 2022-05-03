The Hamilton County primary elections take place today.
All of the District Attorney candidates, Coty Wamp, Neal Pinkston, and John Brooks, have been vocal about in their stances and controversies on topics like prosecuting marijuana offenses, their experience, and racial equity in policing.
Wamp said that if she becomes DA she wants to have a dedicated gang and violent crime to help curb violence. However, Pinkston said he wants to continue using the cold case unit.
Brook, the only democratic candidate, said that he thinks Hamilton county deserves a professional District Attorney's Office and he is qualified for the position.
The County Mayor candidates are eagerly waiting for the seat. Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley, and Weston Wamp have stated their stance on infrastructure, education, and the high cost of housing in Hamilton County.
The winner of the primary election for County Mayor will face the democratic candidate, Matt Adams, in the general election in August.
