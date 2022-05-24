Republican voters had five options to choose for their state's gubernatorial nominee.
Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp bested former U.S. Sentator David Perdue, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.
Kemp will take on Stacey Abrams, who is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Incumbent Governor Brian Kemp is running for a second term, after winning the office against Abrams in 2018.
READ MORE | Decision 2022 Election results
Former Sen. David Perdue was once again running for statewide office after being voted out in 2020. He is the only candidate to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He openly admitted he ran at Trump's encouragement.
Kandiss Taylor is from South Georgia and has been in education for 19 years, according to her campaign website.
Catherine Davis calls herself a civil rights champion and, according to her website, she's running for religious and medical freedom.
Tom Williams is from Middle Georgia. He calls himself a political outsider. On his campaign website, Williams said his mission is to "defeat Brian Kemp and defeat Stacey Abrams."
Polls were open until 7 p.m. in Georgia.