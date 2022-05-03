Hamilton County will have a new mayor for the first time in over a decade. Jim Coppinger has been the mayor since 2011.
Tuesday, a new Republican nominee will be elected. It’s between Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley, and Weston Wamp. All have campaigned hard for the last few months.
Matt Hullander is a business man. He graduated from Ooltewah High School and Chattanooga State. He has a successful track record in business, buying Hullco in 2007 and selling it last year. His company was named “Best Place to Work in Hamilton County.” He believes the government should have limited involvement in our lives, is pro-life, and supports gun rights. His main priority, if elected, is public safety. He will also work on infrastructure, specifically improving our sewers. He will also invest in our schools by meeting educational needs while staying within the budget.
Sabrena Smedley has served two terms on county commission and been the chair twice. She has built businesses and has her MBA. Her biggest priority is public safety as well. She has been endorsed by police groups. She would also like to see more parental involvement in schools and increase teacher pay. She lives in Ooltewah and is very active in the community.
Weston Wamp has experience in business, but one of his biggest priorities on the campaign trail has been preparing students for careers. He believes that is the key to lowering crime and improving the work force. He wants there to be more accountability and transparency in government. He also wants to focus on the future — by that he means looking at our roads, wastewater, and school facilities. He graduated from UT-Knoxville and has four young children.