The Republican candidates for Hamilton County mayor shared the same stage in Hixson Wednesday morning. It was not a debate format, but each had the opportunity to state their case.
Friends of Hixson hosted a community coffee meeting. Each candidate discussed their background, their qualifications and their plans and each had their own definition of the job they seek.
Weston Wamp commented on the position's multiple responsibilities. Wamp said, "I think if you take a fair look in 2022, the job is a leadership position. It's also a financial position, because you head up an 800 million dollar-plus budget each year. And it's an educational position, certainly more than we have ever recognized."
Education was a hot topic for each candidate, particularly vocational education.
Matt Hullander pledged to focus on preparing young people for tomorrow's jobs. He said, "I want to use the mayor's office as a platform to tell students and parents about what we can offer them to live and work in Hamilton County."
In addition to her interest in education, Sabrena Smedley touted her 8 years on the county commission. She said, "Every year the commission selects a chairman to lead them, and I was elected unanimously this year, so I have a great working relationship with each of them, and that's important for the next mayor."
Another mayoral candidate, 25-year-old Matt Adams is unopposed in the Democratic Primary. He will face the winner of the Republican Primary in the August General Election.
Education is also among his top priorities. He said, "We have fourteen schools in Hamilton County that need to be closed or demolished, and we must take action on that, or it is a disservice to the future of Hamilton County."
Early voting for the May 3rd primary election begins on April 13th.