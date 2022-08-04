The heated race for District 11 Hamilton County District Attorney General between Chattanooga native, Republican candidate Coty Wamp, and seasoned official, Democratic candidate John Allen Brooks, will come to an end tonight.
Wamp’s background includes working as a public defender, former prosecutor, assistant public defender in the 11th judicial district and assistant district attorney in the 10th judicial district. Wamp now serves as counsel to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
John Allen Brooks background includes serving as a criminal defense and juvenile attorney and served as a Hamilton County Commissioner from 2006 to 2010. He also served as the chair of the Hamilton County democratic party.
We will be following the results from tonights election, updating you on air and online.