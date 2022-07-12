Local 3 News, The Chattanooga Times Free Press and Chattanooga 2.0 are hosting a series of debates between candidates for Hamilton County School Board Districts 3, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11.
Below, you'll find the District 8 candidates' responses to three questions presented to them to set the stage for their candidacy.
The candidates' answers are presented in alphabetical order by their last name.
Larry Grohn, Republican
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Grohn: Education has impacted and influenced every aspect of my life, from my public school days, through my college degrees, continuing education classes and my personal research and pleasure reading activities. Education is life! Our possessions can be lost or taken away, but nothing can take away one’s education. The lessons from in and out of the classroom learned from teachers, mentors, and professors remain with me always; they inspire me.
The ability to read is the key. Without literacy skills most people will never achieve their potential. I believe very person possesses God-given talent. Teachers can unlock a student’s potential and open the world up for their exploration.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Grohn: I am uniquely qualified for this position.
First, was a divisional sales manager for 15 years. I resigned and returned to college full time when I was 38 years old to become a public school teacher.
I retired after 18 years of teaching social studies at the middle and high school levels. Because of my wife’s military career, I have taught in three states. My master’s degree in Education was in Curriculum and Instruction (Master of Science, Education – Kansas University 1990). My thesis was on the readability of textbooks and supplemental materials
Finally, I served on the Chattanooga City Council from 2013-2017. I have experience in analyzing multi-million dollar budgets. Budget analysis requires the ability to see the big picture but also the small moving parts that contribute to the whole.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Grohn: There is no one single issue which is the most pressing. Forced to choose, I would point to reading and math ability as the most pressing issues facing Hamilton County students today. These skills have been a constant and ongoing problem in our district, and across the state. Our district administration has failed in its primary responsibilities – the proper education, discipline, and safety of our children.
The Hamilton County Department of Education (HCDE) has claimed it is the second fastest improving district in the State of Tennessee. My research shows the district administration was able to set its own improvement goals regarding TCAP scores (Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program) improvement. Refer to Teaching reading and math cannot be isolated from the teaching environment.
There are many good teachers throughout the district working hard to teach their students.
I contend that teachers have morale issues, feel unappreciated, and unsupported by the administration. Education cannot take place without school and classroom discipline, and consequences for bad behavior. Bullying has become a huge, but hidden, problem, even in our District 8 schools. The district has failed to provide a safe and learning-friendly environment throughout the system. The future of our children and the social and economic health of our communities depends upon an educated public. Hamilton County, with its many positive attributes, is reaping the whirlwind of the failure of our public schools to provide a proper education for all students.
Katie Perkins, Democrat
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Perkins: I was raised by an educator. My mother was a kindergarten teacher my entire life. I watched her work far more hours than what was expected of her. She formed relationships with the people in our community and with the families of the children who were in her class. For my entire life, I have had a front-row seat to see the impact that educators and education have on the community. From a young age, even before I became a parent I’ve dedicated my personal and professional life to education, just like my mother did, just like my children hope to do.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Perkins: Like all parents, I want the best education and childhood experience for my children. I know the only way that happens is to ensure that all children have the best education opportunities. I have spent my adult life pursuing college degrees that will lead me to become an inspirational person in the school system. I have been a pre-K teacher, as well as a substitute teacher; I am currently involved as a volunteer teacher at Christ United Methodist Church, an engaged parent on the PTO, and community rec. coach. I have a BA in Communication and a MFA in Fine Art.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Perkins: The biggest issue that children face in the classroom today is a lack of mental health support. With a global pandemic, mass shootings, and partisan bickering, it’s no surprise that kids are overwhelmed dealing with fear and distractions. It is difficult for a teacher to teach when these issues hinder their job of educating our children. Having enough counselors, social workers, and other supportive workers in the building would help our teachers, while our students have the support needed to deal with these issues.