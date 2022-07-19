Local 3 News, The Chattanooga Times Free Press and Chattanooga 2.0 are hosting a series of debates between candidates for Hamilton County School Board Districts 3, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11.
Below, you'll find the District 3 candidates' responses to three questions presented to them to set the stage for their candidacy.
The candidates' answers are presented in alphabetical order by their last name.
Jenn Piroth, Democrat
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Piroth: I was educated in public schools K-12; I am a proud product of public education. My freshman year of High School, I was lucky enough to be offered American Sign Language as a foreign language. This altered my path forever and has become my life's work. I can't imagine my life without having had this opportunity. In short, public education gave me more than I could have ever asked for: my job is my purpose.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Piroth: First and foremost, I am a mom of four children in Hamilton County Schools (ages 10, 12, 14, and 17). I have a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and a Master's Degree in Mental Health Counseling. I am a nationally certified ASL Interpreter. I am also a former employee of Hamilton County Schools. I am a concerned mother with a background in education and counseling; I am not at all a politician and have NO political aspirations beyond serving on the School Board. I am deeply concerned about the increasing disrespect for teachers and attempts to dismantle public education by questioning professionals at every turn. I was home worrying about my teacher friends, my children, and my former students, so I decided to run in District 3 to turn my concerns into action by making changes that serve ALL teachers, students, and families if I am elected.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Piroth: Underfunding - pure and simple. Tennessee is 44th out of 50 states in educational funding. Politicians are going back and forth over how to slice a pie that is simply too small. Our students deserve so much better. Our teachers deserve ACTUAL raises that keep up with inflation. Our support staff deserve wages that reflect how vital they are in our classrooms. Our buildings are crumbling. Students have had to organize walk outs in the style of the civil rights era to get action on BASIC NEEDS. This is shameful. The 3% raise for teachers in this approved budget was an insult. A county that claims to value education needs to put our money where our mouths are and stop merely saying fluffy words.
Joe Smith, Republican
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Smith: Education in my opinion is from the womb to the grave. I’m still being educated daily. We all need be life long learners. I am a product of public education both in K-12 here in Hamilton County and post secondary.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Smith: Young people and their development into productive contributing members of society has been my life long calling. My wife and I have two bio children and have raised 19 foster children. I founded and ran the very successful YCAP program for 20 years. Which is a program that serves at risk kids and families. Today I am the Executive Director for Prison Prevention Ministries and I run the InZone program that serves at risk kids and families. I have served on the school board for the last 6 years representing District 3 here in Hamilton County. I could go on for a long time talking about my service to the students, parents and taxpayers over the past 6 years however I would encourage voters to talk to principals, teachers , parents and students in District 3 and ask them about the service of School Board member Joe Smith.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Smith: Public Education is multi facet and complex. Here in Hamilton County we serve approximately 45,000 students of varying race , nationally, interest and belief systems. It needs always be the goal to do the very best we can to give everyone of those students the best educational opportunity and experience possible. Our young people today are exposed to many thoughts, ideas, faiths, political ideology as well as seemingly a very divided country and at times a very divided county. A huge percentage of our students are being raised in single parent or grand parent homes which at times creates challenges. Many of our students live in poverty. All of these issues create storms of life for our Hamilton County students. It should never be public educators job or the governments job to parent children. We must however do all we possibly can to meet our students right where they are and give them a good solid background educationally and prepare them for post secondary or job readiness when they walk across the stage and earn their High School diploma.