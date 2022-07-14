Local 3 News, The Chattanooga Times Free Press and Chattanooga 2.0 are hosting a series of debates between candidates for Hamilton County School Board Districts 3, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11.
Below, you'll find the District 11 candidates' responses to three questions presented to them to set the stage for their candidacy.
The candidates' answers are presented in alphabetical order by their last name.
Jill Black, Democrat
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Black: I was raised by a single mother in Alabama who sacrificed and cut corners to send me to private school. She wanted me to have the best education she could provide; she wanted me to be able to take care of myself as an adult no matter what life threw my way. Education was always a core value and a college education was the goal. I learned a lot in the classroom earning a Bachelor's and then a Master's degree, but some of the greatest education I've received is working in the community. Working alongside community members from totally different backgrounds, and still finding similarities in our experiences, continues to teach me as much as any professor I've ever had.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Black: Even though I am a product of private school, I'm a staunch advocate for public education. I know that most families do not have that option, no matter how many sacrifices are made. I'm the mother of 2 children who attend Hamilton County Schools; I'm personally invested in public education. I don't just want the best education for my own kids, I want the best education we can provide for every student in Hamilton County.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Black: The last two years have presented challenges for all of us, especially our students. They have experienced the same stress, anxiety, fear, and loss that all of us have faced during this trying time. For some students, school was the most stable environment in their lives, and with the instability that COVID brought, their stress and trauma increased. Yes, our students have experienced learning loss over the last 2 years that must be addressed. But we have to address ALL the effects the pandemic had on our students, increased stress, anxiety, and fear, more difficulty with attention and behavior as a result, and the loss they experienced. Many students lost loved ones during this time, and some of our students lost primary caregivers. HCS students are not just walking test scores, but whole people. We must meet them where they are and give them the tools they need to be successful, whatever those tools.are. Because of my professional background as a social worker, I will bring a trauma-informed perspective to the board of education that prioritizes the whole child.
Steve McKinney, Independent
Virginia Anna Manson, Republican
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Manson: Education has always been a priority for my family. I have dedicated my entire adult life to educating my children and others. As a parent I have been involved in my children’s school and made sacrifices for my children to get the best education I could provide. As a career I have focused on the importance of a strong fundamental education.
Having been a part of helping to provide the opportunity for a robust education to many children, I have always emphasized to the students that I have worked with, that education gives a person choices, which opens opportunities for a productive and fulfilling life.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Manson: Being born and raised in Hamilton County, having the blessing of raising my family here, I have both a love and appreciation for our county and all those that live here. Being from the Chattanooga area has had a great impact on my life, and I want to give back. I believe working to give all families access to a great education is the best way that I can to give back to my community. Working in one of the top performing schools in the state of Tennessee over the last 17 years has given me a unique opportunity to be exposed to an environment of academic excellence. That gives me a different perspective, and a fresh set of eyes to tackle the challenges that exist in District 11. This is not a stepping stone for me, this is a passion and a desire to make a difference by using the skills I have learned as a mother and administrator.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Manson: I have two pressing issues. The first is safety. Parents must feel safe about sending their children to school. Our students need to be safe to learn. Putting an SRO in every school is of the utmost importance. Equally as important is preparing our students academically, which is the number one mission of our educational system. Preparing our students for life and the workforce. So, they have opportunities for a successful path in life.