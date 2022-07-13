Local 3 News, The Chattanooga Times Free Press and Chattanooga 2.0 are hosting a series of debates between candidates for Hamilton County School Board Districts 3, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11.
Below, you'll find the District 10 candidates' responses to three questions presented to them to set the stage for their candidacy.
The candidates' answers are presented in alphabetical order by their last name.
Jeff P. Crim, Democrat
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Crim: The solid education I received from Hamilton County Schools enabled me to pursue college and graduate education resulting in a decades long career as an educator and pastor in our community. I’d also like to highlight that as an autistic adult I owe a particular debt to our special education teachers who pushed me to see my potential rather than my limits. The education I received was not flawless or perfect, but it prepared me to be an adult in the world navigating the messiness of life.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Crim: Above all voters should know that my sole objective is to ensure that Hamilton County has a strong comprehensive public education system because ensuring that the children of today emerge as the educated adults of tomorrow ensures the strength of our community. I take it as a given that the word we are preparing students to enter is multifaceted and diverse. Our schools need to embrace that diversity in preparing them.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Crim: One of the biggest advantages I had as a student were the teachers. Our teachers were valued as the highly qualified professionals that they were. Today, we have devalued teaching as a profession. Record numbers of teachers are leaving the profession and fewer and fewer college freshmen are choosing education as a major. Our young people face a variety of problems and difficulties in many areas of life. Speaking solely to the realm of public education, I fear that without quality professional educators we will not be able to address even their most basic educational needs.
Christine Essex, Independent
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Essex: Education is supposed to be learning about morals, values, and basic skills.When I was in school We learned about the history of our country, we learned how to write in cursive and we also had home economics class. We didn’t have all these tests that are given now that is a waste of time. How can children learn effectively if they are being indoctrinated and not being able to have classroom time to learn what they need to be learning? Most children in our schools are not reading on their grade level, and most of them cannot even read cursive. How can our children be successful in life if they can’t read or barely write? How will they learn to fill employment applications out or resumes if they are not being properly taught! Stop with the indoctrination and start educating our children!
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Essex: I am a mother who is very active in my child’s education and sports! My children are taught to be respectful of others and to stand up for themselves for what is right! I am against Obscene books in our schools, and Obscene books should not be given to our children to read! Why is it okay to have pornographic books in our school libraries but if we have them in our homes we can be arrested? Also CRT needs to be abolished from teaching our children as it causes racism and divisiveness.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Essex: Bullying is my number one priority for our children. I have a child that was a victim of bullying, assault and battery and it was mentally effecting her as well as academically. When children do not feel safe in school how are they supposed to learn effectively?
Faye Robinson, Republican
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Robinson: Education prepared me for the workforce and broaden my awareness of the many opportunities life offered.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Robinson: I am a true conservative and believe education is the great equalizer for our society. I am a product of public education and received my business degree from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. I believe in the fundamentals of education such as reading, writing, math, science, and respect for others. My desire is to work with others in order that Hamilton County students are able to receive an excellent education and equipped to compete on a global basis.
What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Robinson: My concern is that students are not reaching their full potential at an early age, therefore, higher education is more difficult and they lose interest or drop out of school.