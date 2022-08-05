In the race for District 8 seat on the Hamilton County School Board, there is no incumbent. Current Board Chairman Tucker McClendon chose against running for re-election. That opened the door to Democrat Katie Perkins and Republican Larry Grohn in this first-time partisan race.
Both were out for one last day of campaigning, today, and both were willing to chat about the issues that will be most important, if elected. Neither Grohn nor Perkins spoke of party politics in these final interviews before the numbers start rolling in. Instead, they spoke of a long campaign and of meeting and listening to the views of people in the 8th District which covers Brainerd Hills, Concord and East Ridge.
Grohn gathered more votes Thursday than Perkins.
Perkins, a political newcomer and mother of three, said they are the reason for her campaign. "Well I have three small children who are school aged, so that is my motivation for running for school board," she said. "The process of campaigning is long and a bit more work than I was anticipating, but my intentions have always been honorable and my kids are my motivation."
Grohn said he had knocked on more than 3,400 doors and many had confirmed his positions. "I just heard too many stories, some of them horror stories, about bullying," he said. "So, I think one of the biggest issues around school is total lack of discipline. I've spoken to, I don't know how many people, who pulled their kids out of Hamilton County schools."
Echoing her points in the School Board Debate hosted by Local 3 News, The Times Free Press and Chattanooga 2.0, Perkins said a major concern is how safe our schools are. "Safety is the most important thing," she said. "I would like to talk about keeping art programs in schools, but it's hard for me to talk about curriculum or anything like that unless I know and feel that my children are safe going to school."
Both candidates are former teachers, but Grohn is a political veteran, of sorts. "Well, I've already been on Chattanooga City Council, so I've been kind of been there and done that. But, my passion for 22 years, I was involved in education, a classroom teacher 18 of those years, so I just went with my passion which was education and trying to make sure that we have the best public education that we can have in this county."
If elected, how would they run things and to whom would they be accountable? "As a parent, I am very supportive of parents' wishes and parents' needs, for themselves and their children going to school," Perkins said. "But, I am very motivated to help teachers who are the professionals, and the librarians, to the coaches and all the administration of the schools. And I am dedicated to helping students, as well."
"I am a represent District 8, but every vote I make on the school board will affect everyone in the entire district," said Grohn. "So, don't just think I will listen to only District 8, if I'm elected, I'll only listen to District 8 constituents, because once the school board is in place, it should be accountable to everyone in the entire county."
On this last day of shaking hands and waving signs, the two wanted to make clear what they stand for. "It's easy to find the negatives, but let's look at the great students who just want an education," said Grohn. "Let's look all the great teachers. We've got to stop hemorrhaging teachers because other districts have, are paying more. Especially in Northwest Georgia. We can't hemorrhage teachers like this and expect to do well."
"Well, I have always lived in Chattanooga, so Chattanooga is my home and it's important that we just come together as a community to make schools better," said Perkins. "It's not just my kids, it's all kids. The school board is important and it's important to keep our community together. So, yeah, that is my passion."