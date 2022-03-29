The Republican candidates for Hamilton County District Attorney participated in a debate on Tuesday night.
Incumbent Neal Pinkston and challenger Coty Wamp participated in a debate that was hosted by East Brainerd Kiwanis Club.
It was another tense discussion between the candidates Wamp took on Pinkston's experience, to which he replied she didn't have enough.
"I don't adhere to the policy that the person that's been doing the job the longest is the best person for the job," said Wamp. "I've had experience hearing cases as a public defender, as assistant district attorney."
"If I hired her today, she would be one of the least qualified prosecutors, experienced prosecutors in my office," said Pinkston.
The candidates debated their respective support of law enforcement, decreasing drug overdoses in the county and violent gang crime in Chattanooga.
"As time has went on, the gang issue in Chattanooga has changed. It's morphed," said Pinkston. "There aren't the same definite delineations of who's in the gang."
"My gang violence unit, beginning in September will work with those divisions with a dedicated prosecutor to make sure that we are focusing as much of our office resources as we can on our gang problem," said Wamp.
Wamp brought up accusations of nepotism against Pinkston during the debate, saying the hiring of his wife and her brother was not an appropriate use of county funds.
Last month, the Tennessee State Comptroller's office said the hiring was a violation of state nepotism policy.
"It has nothing to do with me and it has nothing to do with this election," said Wamp. "Other than our current district attorney is in violation of state law."
Pinkston told Local 3 News Tuesday the state comptroller's office gave him 60 business days to resolve the issue. They both remain on paid leave in the meantime.
"My brother-in-law had already made the decision he's going to move on to other career opportunities. He's in the process of that," said Pinkston. "As to Melydia, we are having an ongoing conversation with the comptroller's office."
The primary elections in Hamilton County will be on May 3.
The winner of the primary will go on to face Democrat John Allen Brooks in the General Election.
