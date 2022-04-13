Wednesday is the first day of early voting in Hamilton County.
"It's a tradition. We just like to do it get it done and we don't have to worry about something happening between now and election day. We got our vote cast and got it counted," Rodney Strong, a Hamilton County voter said.
Strong and his wife, Lynn, make sure they get to the polls early and get their ballots in.
Strong has been a part of the Election Commission in the past for a presidential campaign. He says everyone registered needs to come out and vote.
"I was talking to one of the workers in there that I know and they're expecting 500, but there needs to be a lot more than that. We've got a lot of people who are registered who don't vote," he said.
Other early voters like Hamilton County resident Becky Murray said it's simple to come early.
"When we voted a couple of times back in Collegedale it was wrapped around the building and it took forever. This is much easier," she said.
Her biggest concern as a voter is to make sure Hamilton County representatives do what's best for the area.
"Just finding the people that are not out there for the political status and are out there for the people and doing what's right for our town and what we need here," she said.
Both Murray and Strong believe election integrity isn't a problem in Hamilton County and residents shouldn't be wary about their votes not counting.
"I know it counts. I've worked this system in Hamilton County and the job done by the Election Commission with Scott Allen as the director of Hamilton County has a long history of integrity of what they do and you can be assured when you cast your ballot, your vote will count," Strong said.
Early voting ends on April 28. Election Day is May 3.