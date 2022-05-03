With population growth and redistricting, Hamilton County leadership added two new districts: the 10th which includes Collegedale and Georgetown along the eastern edge of the county and the 11th which encompasses an area from Brainerd to Lookout Valley, bordering Marion County in the west and the state line in the south.
Republicans Jeff Eversole and Dean Morehouse are facing off for the chance to run unopposed for the new District 10 seat. In District 11, the race is between two Democrats. Tuesday was a beautiful day for campaigning and the Democrat candidates as the two men, both native Chattanoogans, were out early waving signs, shaking hands, and making a last push for every vote.
Montrell Besley is a small business owner, a community advocate, and the Director of Community Engagement at Chattanooga Preparatory School.
Sean Nix, a social studies teacher in the Hamilton County school system has worked with the local NAACP, and local and state campaigns.
Both say they feel called to seek this leadership role and add, though the 11th District is new, it is important to remember it is composed of people and communities who are our friends and neighbors. This is a chance to speak more directly for their interests.
"For me," said Sean Nix, "it's been an amazing experience seeing people that I've grown up with, people that have helped raise me in my community, go to the polls and vote; vote their conscience and vote for 'Progress, Forward' for opportunity for all. To make sure the District 11 continues to thrive and grow and that everyone is included with a new vision for District 11."
"I got tired of being misrepresented," said Montrell Besley. "I got tired of my community being misrepresented, so I figured the time is now to stand up. The time is now to stand up for the voiceless, for those who could stand in the gap, but don't know the process. To stand up for them, as well, and to restore the fallen. So, I talked to my mom, I talked to my family, I talked to my wife, and definitely, talked to the Almighty and he was like, 'go for it.' Everybody was like, 'go for it.' Why not?
We asked both what their focus would be should they win the Primary and then, the General Election.
"My number one thing is education," Besley continued. "As you know, our education system needs a little help. So, I will work closely with whomever is decided upon for school board and work hard for those teachers to get them the pay that they deserve. I want to invest more money into the infrastructure of the school, as well. Alton Park doesn't have a middle school. Lookout Valley's been in the same middle school and high school since the 1950s and 60s. So, it's due time for us to invest into our school system."
"It's time for the new district to really be an inclusive and diverse district," said Nix, "because, you are a microcosm, not only of the county, but the greater city of Chattanooga. And if you're going to be one Hamilton County and one Chattanooga, then it's time for us all to have a seat at the table."
Given one last push to get District 11 voters to the polls, what would they say?
"Today is the day," said Besley. "Today is the day for you to be spoken up for. Today is the day for you to speak up for yourself. Today is the day for you to represent your community and get out and exercise your right to vote. From District 1 all the way to 11. From all of the school board seats to all the city judge seats, today is the day that you can exercise your right to vote. Because, this is where the rubber meets the road. The local politics and the local voting and the local seats and officials; this is your voice. This is how you make change, here."
"This is not just for the Democrats or independents, but for Republicans, too," Nix said. "You have a home in Sean Nix because, I see you. We all have family values. We all believe in someone working hard and for a hard day's work and receiving a fair share. We all believe that. And we all believe in a good home and a safe neighborhood a good school and a great job. We're talking past each other and it's time for us to stop talking past each other and start talking to each other."
The winner of the Democratic Primary will face former District 6 Commissioner Joe Gram who is unopposed on the Republican side.