As the race for Hamilton County District Attorney heads to the general election, Democratic nominee John Allen Brooks spoke on the steps of the Hamilton County Courthouse to garner support from constituents on Thursday.
"This is my home. That's why I am running because this is home. I want this place to run well," said Brooks.
He will face Republican nominee Coty Wamp in the general election, who won against incumbent DA Neal Pinkston in the primary election.
"I don't think she has the experience, she's jumped from job to job, and I think her running for District Attorney is just a political act," said Brooks.
"I have done everything I can to put myself in this position. I have been on every side of the criminal justice system. My opponent has never prosecuted a case," said Wamp to us over the phone.
She said if elected come August, she will prosecute people for manufacturing, selling or delivering heroin and fentanyl, create a gang and violent crime unit in the DA's office, replacing Pinkston's cold case unit, and she plans to better connect law enforcement with the DA's office.
"I am restoring the child sex abuse prosecutor position, the dedicated prosecutor for the gang and violent crime unit that works with two units from the city and my own gang and violent crime unit, and then I am also creating the position of the chief homicide prosecutor,' said Wamp.
Brooks said if he is elected, he plans to decriminalize marijuana, establish a special unit to deal with crimes against children, and fix the conditions at the Silverdale Detention Center by holding people accountable.
"I plan to follow what General Pinkston did and keep the pressure on the US Department of Justice to ensure that this facility is run fairly and correctly," said Brooks.
Wamp said the jail is short staffed and does not solely blame the deputies involved.
"About 70 correction officers are short-staffed. I am going to continue work to with the sheriff."
She overcrowding is an issue in the jail. She said the court needs to move cases through the system faster so the inmates can head elsewhere, give alternative sentences for misdemeanors, and stop focusing on low level cases.
Brooks said if elected, he will change things that he believes Wamp won't be able to do, and hopes to unify the county.
"We all are equal, we just come in different wrappers,' said Brooks.
Both candidates said they want to raise law enforcement's pay. The general election is August 4th.