Voters north of the river re-elected Commissioner David Sharpe (D) Thursday.
He will return to his seat covering North Chattanooga and Red Bank in September.
Sharpe ran on a campaign focused on education and safer schools.
With a new county mayor set to be sworn in and several new commissioners coming on, Sharpe sees this as a new era in Hamilton County.
"There are thousands of new jobs lined up coming in to Hamilton County and we need to be prepared to accept the people that will come in to fill those positions and train the people that live here to be able to step up to be able to fill those positions, as well.”
Jeno told Local 3 News she is proud of the race she ran and congratulated Sharpe on his victory.