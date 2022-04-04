With less than a month to go before the May 3 primary, candidates for Hamilton County District Attorney took to the debate stage again Monday night.
The debate hosted Democratic candidate John Brooks and Republican candidates Neal Pinkston and Coty Wamp.
"What we cannot keep doing is the same exact thing," said Wamp, who currently serves as the general counsel at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. "We've got to reprioritize. We have to shift focus. I would like to hit the refresh button.'"
"I've seen all kinds of cases," said Brooks, who has worked as an attorney for over 40 years. "I've had cases to the U.S. Supreme Court and the State Supreme Court."
"I want to continue what we've started," said Pinkston, Hamilton County's current District Attorney. "I've got a very professional staff who knows what they're doing and knows how to prosecute in this county."
The candidates debated their experience, racial equity in policing and prosecuting marijuana offenses. All three candidates agreed marijuana offenses should be the priority in the District Attorney's office.
In a contrast with the race so far, the candidates all stayed away from bringing up each other's controversies in a debate that was mostly focused on their platforms and the changes they would want to make to the office.
Pinkston has been accused of nepotism after a state comptroller report found his wife and her brother's employment in the office was a violation of state law. Pinkston told Local 3 News he is in conversation with the state to resolve the issue.
The Chattanooga chapter of the NAACP recently asked for an apology from Wamp after she turned down a meeting with them. Wamp said she had a scheduling conflict and would be open to speaking with the organization in the future, despite her disagreements with some of its stances on policing.
With less than a month to go before the county primary on May 3, the shift toward conversations about issues and less about the controversies appears to be sticking around.
"You will not see any mudslinging, you will not hear me talk much about my opponent," said Wamp. "You will hear me talk about the issues."
"It's hard to explain what a District Attorney does without fielding the complex questions," said Pinkston.
It's all leading up to next month's republican primary election. Either Wamp or Pinkston will face Brooks in the general election in August.
"Meeting people and educating them on who's the best candidate, most experienced candidate," said Pinkston. "The only experienced prosecutor in this race."
"I think that Mr. Pinkston is an excellent trial attorney," said Brooks. "Ms. Wamp isn't."
"I hope the best for John Brooks, his sweet little heart," said Wamp. "The conversation is good and his opinion is his opinion."
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the May 3 primary is on April 26.