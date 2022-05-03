The Hamilton County District Attorney's race was decided in a landslide. Coty Wamp defeated incumbent Neal Pinkston with more than 27,000 votes over his 11,000 votes.
Wamp said it's a new day in criminal justice. She thanked her supporters but also those who didn't know her at the beginning of the race. She said she's ready to meet more people, bridge gaps in the community, and start campaigning for the August election.
The race has been full of drama, debating their experience, Pinkston asking the TBI to investigate Wamp and her handling of a case, and Pinkston's family members on pay roll, but Wamp said it was worth it for this victory.
"Even after the bad days, I've never been as confident in what I'm doing and I still believe that it was absolutely worth it, it was hard, I hate that some of the things happened had to happen, but it's so valuable and man is democracy cool," Hamilton County District Attorney GOP winner Coty Wamp said.
Wamp thanked Pinkston for his service, but said it wasn't enough over the past 8 years. She said if she becomes Hamilton County District Attorney, she's going to create a Gang and Violent Crime Unit and bring back the Child Sex Offender Prosecutor. She said she wants violent criminals, fentanyl dealer, and child sex abuse predators in prison.
Pinkston's term ends in September. Wamp will now go head to head against Democratic candidate John Allen Brooks in the general election in August. Whoever wins the general election will be sworn in in September.