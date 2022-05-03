UPDATE: For Hamilton County Commission District 8, Mike Chauncey and Tucker McClendon were candidates in the race.
Mike Chauncey won with 1,141 votes to McClendon’s 988 votes.
Chauncey says he ran because he wants to be on the front lines to make important decisions for
the residents of East Ridge and now he has that chance.
"We're just excited. A lot of emotions going on right now, just looking forward to tomorrow and hitting the job on day one,” Chauncey told Local 3 News.
Chauncey continued to thank his supporters and the community for their support.
Chauncey will replace Tim Boyd if elected in the General Election on August 4.
PREVIOUS STORY: The County Commission District 8 race comes down to two candidates.
Tucker McClendon and Mike Chauncey are on the ballots for East Ridge residents.
Local 3 News spoke to the candidates Tuesday afternoon at East Ridge City Hall.
Both candidates said they are ready for the day and have done the work to show the voters who is the best to take
over the County Commission District 8 seat.
Tucker McClendon is currently the Chairman of the Hamilton County school board and said his campaign is focused on ideas and a vision for District 8.
Mike Chauncey is the East Ridge Vice Mayor and says he is running to be in the position on the front lines for funding education
through teamwork in Hamilton County.
Both candidates said they will focus on the budget, improving the WWTA rates, and want your vote.
"I'm qualified for this position to hit the ground running day one. I know how county general government works, I have intimate knowledge of how the budget works um, and I think that's what puts me above my opponent is that I have that knowledge and there is no learning curve for me," Tucker McClendon said.
"The first thing we're going to do is um, we've got budget hearings coming up next month so I'm going to be very engaged in the budget hearings and we're going to go from there. The city of East Ridge has been, under it's current leadership, which I'm very proud to be a part of has been very amazing. We have made amazing strides over the last few years so I'm looking to take that leadership to the County Commission," Mike Chauncey said.
The candidate elected will continue to the general election and will replace Tim Boyd if elected.
The polls are open until 8pm Tuesday for voting.