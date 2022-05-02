With three weeks to go before the Hamilton County Primary Elections, the Republican candidates for mayor faced off in a live debate hosted by Local 3 News and our newspartner, the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Candidates Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley, and Weston Wamp were hesitant to throw their support behind contributing county funds for a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts.
They agreed the county's sewer systems are in need of an upgrade and the need curb the rising cost of housing and rent.
Where the three candidates differed most was their solution to the overcrowding of some Hamilton County Schools. The Hamilton County School District estimates facilities are in need of $1.4 billion in upgrades.
"School doesn't look have to look the way it used to," said Wamp. "Our STEM school at Chattanooga State's an example that we basically used auxiliary space less than ten years ago and it's now one of the highest performing public schools."
"I have met with the superintendent on multiple occasions," said Smedley. "He and I have already talked about the possibility of taking two of our schools that are grossly under capacity and repurposing those."
"I wish every child could walk to their elementary school," said Hullander. "But when it comes to high schools, we also have to be careful. You have Brainerd you have Howard. You have gang-related issues, turf war problems."
Two years after the beginning of the COVID crisis, the candidates looked back on the county's response and how they would have handled it differently. They all agreed there never should have been a mask mandate.
"I am a father of children whose earliest educational experiences were negatively impacted by masks," said Wamp.
"As mayor, I will never tell a business owner that you cannot go to work," said Smedley.
"Hopefully, this will not happen in the future. But if it does, I believe in the constitution of the United States and our 13th and 14th amendments spell it out for us," said Hullander.
The candidates laid out plans for curbing the record-high costs of housing and rent.
"We have to invest in wastewater, " said Smedley. "We have to invest now while we have this one-time money through the COVID relief fund. $70 million."
"You have to explain to people the pros and cons and the tradeoffs, for example, of density," said Wamp. "Where densities are appropriate, we should pursuit it. So that families like mine can afford a place to live."
"I think there's a way for the county mayor to work with the city mayor to find areas for additional density," said Hullander.
The winner of the republican primary will face democrat Matt Adams in the general election in August. He weighed in on what his republican opponents had to say, and argued there needs to be more emphasis on creating opportunities for people in the county.
"Vocational training is great. I think the pipeline to the workforce is great," Said Adams. "But I also believe that there are several other issues that we need to address in this county to make sure that folks are given an opportunity and not just a job."
The Hamilton County primary election is on May 3. Early voting begins on Wednesday, April 13.