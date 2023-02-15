Tiffany Pearl Extine, an 18-year-old woman from Decatur, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of Vandalism in connection with a fire that occurred at a rehabilitation clinic located at 17 Ridgeway Road in Norris, in Anderson County.
The arrest was made on Sunday following a joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Norris Police Department, and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force.
An investigation determined the fire had been intentionally set. Extine was booked into the Anderson County Jail.