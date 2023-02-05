featured
Decatur Fire Department responds to Meigs Co. High School on Sunday
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
On Sunday, the Decatur Fire Department responded to the Meigs County High School for a Fire Alarm.
Crews say the first arriving found no smoke and the fire alarms activated, units made entry into the school and searched each room and hallway for any signs of smoke or fire.
Units completed the search and found a smoke detector had malfunctioned and set the alarms off.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
One person killed, another taken by Life Force in early morning crash
-
Woman declared dead found to be alive in funeral home
-
Couple leaves ticketless baby at airport check-in
-
No failing scores this week, and past failing scores improve
-
How many times can you wear pajamas, jeans and other clothes without washing them? Experts weigh in
-
Man shot and killed on 6th Ave Wednesday, Chattanooga police investigating
-
Closings & delays
-
Marion County teacher accused of assaulting a student
-
Rights drivers have during a traffic stop
-
Bradley County and Cleveland City Schools closed Friday due to increased illnesses