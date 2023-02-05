Decatur Fire Department responds to Meigs Co. High School on Sunday
On Sunday, the Decatur Fire Department responded to the Meigs County High School for a Fire Alarm.
 Crews say the first arriving found no smoke and the fire alarms activated, units made entry into the school and searched each room and hallway for any signs of smoke or fire.
 
Units completed the search and found a smoke detector had malfunctioned and set the alarms off.

