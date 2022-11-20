Decatur Fire crews respond to early morning residential fire

The Decatur Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire during the morning hours on Sunday.

Post by Decatur Fire Department.

Upon arrival units found heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Units began a defensive attack upon arrival and incident command requested Tri-State Mutual Aid for man power and to cover the Town if anymore calls came in during this incident.

Units on scene and standby were, Decatur City Fire Department Decatur City Police Department Meigs County Fire Department Meigs County EMS Meigs County Sheriff’s Department City of Athens Fire Department (covering) Athens Rural Fire Department Idlewild Fire Department Clearwater Fire Department.

 