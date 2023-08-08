On Tuesday, the Decatur Fire Department responded to a reported apartment fire at 16365 Highway 58 S in Meigs County.
As the first units reached the scene, a Decatur Police Officer on-site relayed that a fire was discovered within one of the apartments.
The officer employed a fire extinguisher to partially suppress the flames until the arriving units could fully extinguish the fire.
Fire personnel limited the fire's spread to just two apartments. In response, the command instructed the local utility company, VEC, to cut off the power supply to the apartment complex due to fire-induced damage to the wiring.