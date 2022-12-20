An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate from the Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Matt Lea says a male inmate was found unresponsive around 7:30pm.
Lea says the inmate was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The inmate’s family has been notified but his name has not been released.
Lea says the inmate’s body has been taken to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.
Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the District Attorney.
The investigation is ongoing.
