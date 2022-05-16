The death of an inmate at the Silverdale Detention Center on Monday is under investigation.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Matt Lea says EMS was called to the jail after a 53-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive.
Lea says the inmates was taken to a local hospital where she pronounced dead.
While the inmate’s family has been notified, her name has not been released.
Lea says the HCSO Investigative Services has been asked to investigate the death by the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office.
Lea says the inmate’s body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
