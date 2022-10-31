The Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead at an area church Monday afternoon.
The BCSO says an employee of First Baptist Church on Stuart Road in Cleveland found the man in a car in the parking and he was unresponsive.
The sheriff's office says the man was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.
It's unclear if foul play is a believed to be a factor but the sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.
The man's name has not been released at this time.
