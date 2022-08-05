A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Highway 27 Friday evening.
Northbound lanes are shut down in the surrounding area.
The incident was reported shortly before 2:30PM.
Travelers are advised to find an alternate route.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 89°
L 72°
88°
Altamont
Fair
H 90°
L 73°
88°
Athens
Light Rain with Thunder
H 88°
L 70°
76°
Benton
Rain Shower
H 89°
L 73°
85°
Chatsworth
Rain Shower
H 89°
L 73°
85°
Dalton
Partly Cloudy
H 90°
L 72°
81°
Dayton
Partly Cloudy
H 81°
L 68°
78°
Dunlap
Rain Shower
H 89°
L 73°
85°
Murphy
Light Rain with Thunder
H 88°
L 70°
76°
Pikeville
Partly Cloudy
H 81°
L 68°
78°
Summerville
Partly Cloudy
H 90°
L 72°
82°
Ringgold
Rain Shower
H 89°
L 73°
85°
Trenton
Rain Shower
H 89°
L 73°
85°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.