Deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-75, interstate shutdown

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department has reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-75. 

It happened at Mile marker 13. Local 3 News can confirm that there is one fatality.

We know that this crash involved 2 semis, a dump track, a van and 2 passenger vehicles.

A school bus was on the scene, but not involved in the crash. 

The roadway is shutdown, no word when the highway is set to re-open.

Traffic is being redirected to the Hwy 64 Bypass in Bradley County.

Stay with Local 3 News on-air and online as this story is developing.