Deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-75, interstate shutdown

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department has reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-75.
DEVELOPING: The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says the crash with entrapment is blocking I-75 SB near Ooltewah https://t.co/O6k8g4c9ce— TrafficTracker9 (@TrafficTracker9) April 5, 2022
It happened at Mile marker 13. Local 3 News can confirm that there is one fatality.
We know that this crash involved 2 semis, a dump track, a van and 2 passenger vehicles.
A school bus was on the scene, but not involved in the crash.
The roadway is shutdown, no word when the highway is set to re-open.
Traffic is being redirected to the Hwy 64 Bypass in Bradley County.
Stay with Local 3 News on-air and online as this story is developing.