The driver accused in the head-on collision that killed a local teacher and her husband on Christmas Day appeared in a Bradley County court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
The District Attorney's office made its case against Patricke Conley and explained and why there's enough evidence to send the case to trial.
Several witnesses testified that Patricke Conley was responsive after the crash happened, slurring his speech and numerous beer cans were found on the scene.
The DA brought in about nine witnesses. Many of them talked about the crash, saying both vehicles were found overturned.
One of the witnesses was an EMS worker, who said after the crash, the vehicle driven by Brittany and Dustin Dillard was mangled.
But the biggest argument in the courtroom was surrounding Conley's sobriety at the time of the crash.
The District Attorney brought up one of the deputies, who said airbag data taken at the time of the crash shows Conley was driving between 65 to 85 miles per hour before he crossed into incoming traffic and struck the Dillard's vehicle.
Witnesses say they saw beer cans at the scene and they say Conley smelled strongly of alcohol.
The DA says they have sent Conley's blood samples to toxicology to determine his blood alcohol levels.
The case now heads to the grand jury for trial, which is set for March 27.