Deadline nears for TVFCU's 'Idea Leap Grant'

Right in time for National Small Business Week, applications for TVFCU’s Idea Leap Grant.
The grant offers an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses for a chance to win funding.
Applications remain open until June 3.
TVFCU is offering a total of $100,000 for winners in this pitch competition.
SEE PAST WINNERS | Chatt Taste Food Tour wins 21,000 dollar grant from TVFCU
SEE PAST WINNERS | Chattanooga Entrepreneur "TVFCU Idea Leap" competition winner marks the first step of her mobile dining experience