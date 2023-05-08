Something fishy is going on at the Chickamauga Lake after hundreds of dead catfish turned up last week.
Biologists with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are ruling it as an isolated event, but many people are wondering what may have caused it.
People have reported a number of dead catfish have been found along the shoreline, and what's strange about it is that they're the same size and color.
"You know it's just a foul smell. I mean, it's death," said Randy Jumper of Chattanooga. I've been coming out here for 40 years, and no, I've never seen anything like it."
Along the shoreline of Chickamauga Lake, there's a deplorable smell that lake-goers can't ignore.
The incident has residents like Randy Jumper and others believing something is happening beneath the water.
Since only one type of fish has been impacted, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency doesn't believe chemicals or bacteria were the cause.
After receiving numerous calls concerning the fish, the agency says they found 300 channel catfish along more than 32 miles of shoreline.
When asked about the dead catfish, another Chattanooga Resident, Joshua Murtagh said "Other than in Florida, whatever they say after hurricanes and stuff like that, no, not really."
The TWRA reported that the catfish weighed about a pound each and most were found near the Chickamauga Dam.
Channel catfish are bottom-feeders and inhabit rivers, streams, reservoirs and other waterways in North America.
Residents like Jumper are hoping that biologist can solve this strange mystery.
"So something is going on there, it's not random, or they'd be different sized and different fish. You know, it's just that one breed, one catfish, that size; I don't know what would cause something like that, but something caused it," Jumper explained.
The agency is saying that all of the catfish died at the same time, but due to the decay, samples could not be taken to determine the cause of death.
The TWRA says they're monitoring the lake.