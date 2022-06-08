Firefighters from the City of Dayton Fire-Rescue delivered a healthy baby boy Tuesday morning
Dayton Fire-Rescue says during shift change an expectant mother pulled in behind Station #1 at around 6:40 a.m.
The mother realized that she couldn’t make it to the hospital and knew that the firefighters could help.
Firefighter/EMR JerryAnne Ables led the efforts and, with support from the other on-duty personnel, delivered the baby boy at 6:54 a.m.
Mother and baby were transported to a Chattanooga area hospital for observation.