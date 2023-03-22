Dayton City Schools Superintendent Trish Newsom broke a world-record earlier this month competing in a marathon in Tokyo. She now has six major world marathons under her belt.
When Newsom learned she would be able to compete in Japan, she spent the next four months in training, and achieved her goal on March 5th.
"I'm just thankful for the desire and dream to be able to do it, that God gave it to me so many years ago, and that it's a parallel to life," said Trish Newsom, Dayton City Schools Superintendent.
Trish Newsom says her love for running began at a young age.
She been running in marathons for more than two decades. The Chattanooga native competed in the 2013 Boston Marathon, the frightening scene of a bomb explosion.
That traumatic event could have stopped her, but she wanted to keep going.
"I let it define me in the way that I'm not stopping," said Newsom. "I'm continuing, and then this world major, completing the six world majors became a goal."
The Boston Marathon is one of 'The Abbott World Majors,' six of the world's largest and most renowned marathons, each of which is 26.2 miles.
Newsom has now competed in all of them: Boston, New York, Chicago, Berlin, London, and now Tokyo.
That earned her the 6th Major Marathon Star, a medal only 11,000 people in the world earned, and she's one of only 638 in the U.S.
It has also landed her a Guinness World Record for being among the most people to earn a six-star medal at a single marathon.
"I'm still, I think, speechless. I don't think it's hit me what a big deal it is, with the small number of people that have completed it," said Newsom.
Her students at Dayton City Schools celebrated the milestone with their "Walk a Mile with Ms. Newsom."
The students experienced running a marathon just like their superintendent. The campus was filled with signs they created, cheering her on.
"As a school, we did 596 miles collectively, so that would get us from here to Orlando."
Dayton City students are beaming with pride to have a superintendent like no other.
"I feel like we're all pretty proud of her for doing it, and it's pretty cool because I learned facts that I didn't even know. Like I saw the pictures of the food she had to eat, and I'm like I don't even know what that is," said Jacob Sanders, a student.
Sixth grader Shelby Gardner says Newsom's achievement is extra special to her, since two times as many men run in the race as women.
"Very big accomplishment and probably inspired a lot of younger girls to do this too," expressed Gardner.
As Superintendent Newsom eases back into her normal routine, everyone wants to know, how could she ever top this?
"So I haven't decided. Right now I'm just taking a break and enjoying not having to get up in the morning having to run," said the Superintendent.