Dayton City School celebrated World Bee Day on Friday, May 20, 2022 by creating a Kindness Wing and Rock Garden.
Every student had the opportunity to contribute to the garden by painting rocks with kind messages then planting wildflowers in the garden.
Director Trish Newsom discussed the importance of pollination for bees and butterflies as well as our responsibility to the environment.
Students learned how each of us can be pollinators of kindness to all we meet. The flowers planted by the students at the end of last school year welcomed them back upon their return to school this August..
On Friday, August 19, 2022, DCS Sweatbee Wings were installed to complete the project and create a photo opportunity for our community.
The wings are a replica of sweatbee wings and were created by Dayton City retired art teacher, Nela Swiney.
Dayton City School students and staff look forward to continuing to celebrate the environment, being pollinators of kindness, and having a space to make memories for all DCS Sweatbees as well as the citizens of Dayton and Rhea County.
School officials say they want the Sweatbees to spread their wings and fly!