Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates of Chattanooga and a Florida-based non-profit, 50 Legs will be teaming up on Saturday, March 19th, to host a bass tournament in Dayton to benefit local amputees. The bass tournament will begin at safe light at the Dayton Boat Dock and end at 2 PM. There will be a five-fish limit, and all participants must have a valid Tennessee fishing license.
Local bait shops and businesses have donated items such as fishing roads, depth finders, and sportswear to be raffled off. There will also be cash prizes for the top five teams.
Registration will be $75 per team, and signups are available through Saturday morning.
The money raised will help provide local amputees with prosthetic limbs that otherwise might not be able to afford them within the greater Chattanooga area. "This money, when we raise money for Tennessee, we keep it in Tennessee for all the patients that you see here today," says Steve Chamberland, founder of 50 Legs non-profit.
If you are interested in participating in the fishing tournament or donating, visit the links below.
Online Registration: https://dynamic-prosthetic-and-orthotic-llc.square.site/
Donate Here: https://www.givengain.com/cc/50-legspoa-of-chattanooga-fishing-tournament