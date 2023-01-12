Good morning, let’s talk big picture about today and tomorrow. Our risk for severe storms today has increased and potential snowfall totals for Friday have gone up compared to yesterday morning’s forecast. Here’s the breakdown:
STORM ALERT WEATHER DAY for today due to the threat of scattered severe storms. A line of storms will move across our area from west to east from about 10am to 5pm ET. It will be the worst for the central part of our viewing area (Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dalton) from about 12-3pm ET. We’re split between a Level 2 Slight Risk and Level 3 Enhanced Risk (Georgia communities) out of 5 to have these embedded severe storms along the line. Our main concern continues to be damaging wind gusts, but there are threats of isolated tornadoes and large hail, too. Rain will total 0.5-1.5”. Rain may start before the timeline given and continue after, but this gives you a breakdown of the strongest period of concern.
SNOW on Friday. Tonight moisture will transition to wintry mix to snow as colder air filters into our area. Snow showers will continue on Friday into early Saturday morning in the higher elevations. A few valley flurries will be possible on Friday, too. Total snowfall at a dusting-2” on the Cumberland Plateau – the highest numbers for the northwestern edge. For the eastern mountains, many spots at a dusting to 1”, but totals for the tallest peaks may rise to 2-3” along the TN/NC line.
Highs today will be mild in the low to mid-60s, and then, daytime highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.