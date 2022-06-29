Day two of hearings surrounding the status of a Chattanooga nightclub's beer license continued today.
Attorneys for The Blue Light argue the city is targeting their establishment.
The Blue Light on Station Street was issued six citations and four suspensions over two months after opening last year.
A former Master Patrol Chattanooga Police Officer who issues citations took the stand to start the day.
Arguments over original documentation of his citations to The Blue Light got heated during his cross examination.
The main point in question was is he targeting The Blue Light.
"I'm asking him about the decision that he made in his process...he doesn't have personal knowledge of what the beer board did or why
I'm questioning him about the decisions that he reached that led him to make that decision...not the Beer Boards decision," Scott Maucere, Attorney Barham & Maucere.
"This officer doesn't have the authority to revoke anyone's license and he doesn't have the authority to suspend anyone's license he merely provides a notification
of a violation occurring," Phillip Noblett, Deputy City Attorney, The City of Chattanooga.
More witnesses followed after a short recess, body cam footage obtained from officer's on duty, on Station Street, was also shown, and the validity
of the events that occurred to cause what's been argued "a disorderly bar" were discussed.
Petitioners discussed motions based on testimony surrounding body cam footage and those motions were denied.
The hearing will resume July 19th unless mediation is agreed on prior.