Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk says Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston's decision to ask the TBI to investigate a Soddy Daisy shooting case and Coty Wamp’s alleged interference was the right move.
In the TBI referral, Pinkston said Wamp tampered with witnesses and obstructed justice because Soddy Daisy police said the victims recanted their stories after Wamp interfered in the case.
Pinkston submitted the referral to the TBI after consulting with Sheriff Jim Hammond, Wamp's employer, and Chief Deputy Austin Garrett who agreed the TBI should investigate.
Funk was brought in as an outside prosecutor for the investigation after Pinkston recused himself from the case, due to Wamp being his political opponent in the Republican Primary for Hamilton County District Attorney.
On Friday, General Funk released his first statement since being appointed as Pro Tem Prosecutor:
"District Attorney General Neil Pinkston appropriately and correctly asked the TBI to conduct this investigation and for an independent prosecutor to handle the case. He was honest and transparent in the referral of this case to another District Attorney and in providing the information he had received from law enforcement up to that time.
"The office of the District Attorney General for the 20th Judicial District was assigned to act as Special Prosecutor. As it is a pending matter, I cannot comment about any of the facts.
"I want to make it perfectly clear this matter will be determined solely on the facts developed by the TBI investigation without regard to any possible political ramifications."
A Soddy Daisy judge dismissed the charges against the suspect in the shooting case on Tuesday night.
Wamp maintains her innocence and told Local 3 News the judge’s decision proves she did nothing wrong.
The TBI investigation of Wamp is ongoing.