Less than 24 hours after hitting possibly the greatest shot in Chattanooga men’s basketball history, Mocs guard David Jean-Baptiste stopped by Local 3 News for a sit down interview in the studio with Sports Director Paul Shahen.
Baptiste hit a 3-point shot as time expired to beat Furman 63-61, winning the Southern Conference Tournament and clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament. He stopped by to share what the experience was like.
This will mark Chattanooga’s 12th overall trip to the big dance. The Mocs won 3 national tournament games.
The selection show is set for Sunday March 13.