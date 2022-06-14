Good morning, today will be a rough day if you have to work outside or spend large portions of the day outdoors. High temperatures will range from 93-98 with a mostly sunny sky and only a small chance for an isolated shower/storm that would bring down the heat. We’re calling it a Storm Alert Weather Day because most of our communities are under a Heat Advisory from noon to 8pm ET for heat indices from 105-110°. These levels of heat and humidity can be dangerous and cause heat related illnesses. Please take care of yourself and check on others this afternoon.
The heat will continue tomorrow with a high of 98 and max heat index of 108. There will also be scattered showers and storms with brief heavy downpours and gusty wind (30%). Thursday will be in the mid-90s, heat index 104, and a few more showers/storms possible. Friday will have a slight step down in humidity, but it’ll still be hot in the mid-90s.
The weekend will have the greatest improvement with the humidity really dropping throughout Saturday and staying low on Sunday. It’ll still be hot in the low 90s with abundant sunshine but at least it won’t be as miserably humid.