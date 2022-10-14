Parents are being warned that so-called "rainbow fentanyl" has been found in a local bathroom, according to the Chickamauga Police Department.
Designed to look like candy, the colorful drug comes in a variety of shapes and sizes.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.
With Halloween close at hand, the Chickamauga Police Department warns parents to be vigilant and inspect tick-or-treat candy before children eat it.
If you encounter fentanyl in any form, you should not touch it and call 911.