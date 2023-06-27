Good Tuesday. The heat is really about to start ramping up the rest of the week.
Wednesday we will hit 91 under mostly sunny skies. After tomorrow, really try to limit your outdoor activities, especially during the heat of the day.
Thursday is when we go to another level with the high reaching 96 and the heat index (feels like temperature) reaching about 100. There is a slight chance for a stray shower or storm Thursday.
Friday we will have dangerous heat index values. The actual high will reach about 97, but the heat index could get above 105. If that happens it would trigger a Heat Advisory. Friday evening we will see some spotty showers and storms.
No relief Saturday as we hit 98 for the high, and the heat index soars to about 107. Again, we may get a few late-day showers or storms as well.
Sunday we recede to 93, but the heat index will still be about 100.
Next week we get back to a more normal temperature pattern. Monday through at least Thursday we will have highs in the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon.
