T.G. I. F, everyone! Our Friday evening will feature mostly sunny, hot, and humid conditions. Temperatures will fall from the 90s and thru the 80s during the evening hours. We’re only looking at very slim <10% chance for a pop up shower, primarily over the eastern mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s by morning.
Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, with very hot & humid conditions returning. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s, with dangerous heat indices of 105°-110° during the afternoon hours.
We will see partly sunny, very hot, and humid conditions on Sunday. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s, with a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms developing. Heat indices once again will be near that 105° level.
Next week will feature a better chance of pop-up showers & storms as a stalling front sags into the area. The best chance for showers & storms will be on Tuesday, but each day will hold a decent chance for some cooling showers & storms. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy, hot, and humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.