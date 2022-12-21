Good Wednesday. Cloudy skies this evening with temps falling through the upper to mid 40s. Overnight we will have a few light sprinkles as the low drops to 40.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with the high reaching 51. Late Thursday night the cold front will push in rain showers which could turn to a light wintry mix overnight and maybe even snow showers mainly in the Blue Ridge. The timing of the precipitation will be 7pm Thursday to 1am Friday. The temperature Friday morning will be around 9 with 20 mph winds creating a wind chill below 0. While the wind will quickly dry up most precipitation, there MAY be some areas of black ice on untreated surfaces Friday morning. The wind may also knock out power in some areas so have a backup plan for warmth if the power goes out. The high will only reach 17 as the wind continues to blow.
Saturday the wind will die a bit, but it will remain frigid with temps from 9 in the morning to 25 in the afternoon. Christmas Sunday we will start at 19, and climb to only 32.
