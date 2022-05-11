After a two-year hiatus, a special tradition for young ballet dancers in Chattanooga is returning this summer through The Pop-Up Project.
A 22 year popular program is coming back to Chattanooga, known as the 'Dance Alive' program.
”This program introduced thousands of children to dance and those interested in continuing year-round training," said The Pop-Up Project Outreach and Education Director Jenison Eduave. "There was also a scholarship program directly linked to Dance Alive.”
Eduave said this year is a bit of a smaller scale due to COVID-19 restrictions, but will still be available for any child interested.
”This program is for children 8-12," said Eduave. "It’s run a little bit differently this year, as the city has some restrictions on transportation.”
There are a few ways people can take part in Dance Alive, whether it's through the camp itself or a through a community dance program.
”The Shepard Center is open to community dancers so anyone that’s not involved the summer camp can auction for that," said Eduave. "That audition is on Tuesday, June 14th from 1-3 p.m."
Eduave said she is excited for the camp's return and she looks forward to watching the impact it'll have on thousands of children.
”We have a dancer with New York City ballet, one that was with Dance City of Harlem," said Eduave. "He’s now a dance instructor and he still comes back to Chattanooga.”
She said down the road, plans for the program to expand are in the works.
”It’s been gone from our community for two years," said Eduave. "Hopefully next summer we will be auditioning children from all centers and those children accepted will be bused to one location."
There will be a performance for the public on July 2nd at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.
