It was clear from his days making defenders look silly at Harmon Field, Jahmyr Gibbs was destined for greatness. Greatness that has led to the NFL.
Gibbs was selected 12th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
A move that shocked many, but no one in Dalton, GA. The former Catamount began his collegiate journey at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2022 season.
He would have a career year in Tuscaloosa, leading the Crimson Tide in both receiving and rushing, yards.
Many expected Gibbs to be a day two pick, but he didn't even have to wait past 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
He's in elite company when it comes to Detroit's selection. Gibbs is the highest-drafted running back by the Lions since they picked Hall of Famer Barry Sanders third overall in 1989.